The Lake County auditor reported on Friday morning that 2,813 voters in the county have cast absentee ballots in the Nov. 3 general election.
The most-recent ballot count was conducted on Thursday afternoon.
Paula Barrick, county auditor, reminded voters to not delay in submitting their absentee ballots to election officials to avoid any difficulties in having the votes counted. All absentee ballots should arrive at the Lake County Courthouse by 5 p.m. on Monday. By state law, election officials should have all election ballots in their possession by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters need to deliver the absentee ballots to the county courthouse, not the polling places. If voters do not vote by absentee ballot, they can cast their vote in person at a polling location. In Madison, poll workers are asking persons who plan to cast their ballots at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse to wear facemasks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barrick also reminded voters to bring a government-recognized photo ID when they cast their ballots. For example, Barrick has noted that South Dakota law requires completed absentee ballot applications to either be notarized or include a photocopy of an acceptable photo identification card.
Voters may take a photo of their ID -- a driver's license or non-driver ID card, tribal photo ID, passport, or other picture lD issued by the United States government, or a current student photo ID issued by a South Dakota high school or post-secondary education institution -- and email it to the auditor at lakeauditor@lake.sd.gov.