MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Cranberry meatballs, cheesy mashed potatoes, Scandinavian blend, pineapple, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, breadstick, warmed apples, English pea salad
Wednesday: Breaded fish sandwich, company potatoes, baked beans, fruit
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, cooked baby carrots, frozen cranberry salad, whole grain bread
Friday: Chicken bacon ranch wrap with lettuce and tomatoes, potato salad, fruit
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon