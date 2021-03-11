Schools one year later: Grant funding supports in-person learning in Lake County

In a phone interview on Thursday morning, Superintendent Heath Larson marked the contrast a year makes. On Friday, teachers in the Chester Area School District will be vaccinated for COVID-19.
"A year ago tomorrow will be the Friday. When we left school that day, we didn't come back to normal in-person learning for the rest of the year," Larson noted.
During the intervening year, schools have been challenged to educate students using online learning with little time to prepare and then to reopen safely for in-person learning. To support schools in their efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, funding has been made available through several grant programs, including Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) Education Grants.
Lake County school districts received just over $1 million in CRF funding, with Madison Christian School receiving $4,000 and St. Thomas Catholic School receiving $18,000. Public schools received larger grants with each district using the funding to meet identified local needs.
"The bottom line is one simple principle: we're going to do what we can to protect students and protect staff," Madison Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said, expressing a sentiment shared by other school administrators.
Elementary school feels greatest impact
The Madison Central School District, as the largest district in the county, received a grant of $563,500. The funding helped to pay for some of the mitigation efforts already planned, such as plexiglass barriers in the lunchroom and front offices.
Jorgenson noted the barriers were "a huge expense." He added that he looked forward to a day when they were setting in a corner collecting dust because that would mean the threat of the pandemic had passed.
"We put in the ionizer air filtration system," he said, noting this was done in the elementary school, middle school, high school and gymnastics center.
In addition, the school purchased additional disinfectant sprayers. The district had two which were used during cold and flu season in areas where students congregated, such as lunchrooms. With the funding, they acquired four more.
"A lot of it was just spent on hand sanitizer and trying to get face masks, which were not cheap," Jorgenson said.
The school also purchased another bus to increase the number of in-town routes to reduce the number of children on each bus, and installed bottle-fillers as a substitute for water fountains.
Jorgenson observed that elementary students were impacted the most by the pandemic and mitigation strategies put in place. This was especially true regarding socialization.
"A lot of it is about teaching kids to interact and to share things," he said. With the pandemic, those lessons needed to be set aside as children learned to maintain distances and avoid sharing.
In the playground, children are required to play in a single quadrant and with students from their own classes.
"If we do have an outbreak, hopefully it won't affect as many grades," Jorgenson said, explaining the rationale for that decision.
Thus far, districtwide, the number of students affected is about 6%, he noted. The staff numbers have been higher at about 25%.
In the elementary school, safety precautions even affected the school lunch program. Tables which could seat up to 12 students were replaced with round tables which could seat just four. This affected not only lunchroom dynamics but also scheduling.
"Some of the upper grades actually have their meals in their classrooms," Jorgenson indicated.
These changes and others, especially related to online learning last year, have required the staff to step into the unknown, according to Jorgenson. He believes they deserve a great deal of credit for the work they have done to ensure student learning remained a priority and students experienced success.
Staff effort rewarded
The Chester Area School District received $274,500 in CRF education funding. That was used primarily for teacher stipends and mitigation efforts, according to Larson.
"We gave a stipend to all of our staff members for COVID support," he said. This was done not only because teachers are on the front lines but also because of the extra work involved in "delivering a high-quality education."
A year ago, teachers had to work quickly to adapt their lessons for online learning. In the fall, they had to consider student safety in preparing for in-person learning.
"There was a lot of additional work that came with being in-person," Larson indicated.
At the same time, teachers were working to integrate the Google Classroom platform into their classrooms. This ensured they were prepared should the school choose to go to distance learning in response to an outbreak.
"We were prepared to pivot on a dime," Larson said about the district's preparedness.
Mitigation expenses included care kits for all the staff, which included a mask, face shield and hand sanitizer; cleaning supplies; Clorox 360 electrostatic sprayers; masks and desk shields for all students and staff; and sanitizer stations.
"All of those kinds of things are alternatives to what was considered normal pre-pandemic," Larson commented.
The district also invested in technology, both for those students who opted to use online learning and to upgrade Google Classroom to have additional features. While doing everything possible to ensure the district could offer in-person learning, they also wanted to be prepared should distance learning be necessary.
"Last year gave us a springboard [for using more technology] because we had to. We didn't have a choice," Larson said. The district chose to build on that.
Safe learning requires supplies
For Rutland School, which received an $88,000 CRF education grant, the emphasis was on creating a safe environment for student learning. Cleaning supplies and backpack ionizers were among the first purchases, according to Superintendent Brian Brosnahan.
"It's amazing how quickly those supplied are used up," he noted.
However, the district also worked to ensure the students and teachers had what they needed in the classroom. Among items purchased were plexiglass shields which enabled students in elementary classrooms to continue working in small groups.
At the high school level, a different approach was used.
"For the most part, it's made us transition a little more to the traditional style of learning," Brosnahan said. Student desks are in a row with students facing forward and more direct instruction is provided.
"We just feel blessed to have students in school and not online," he indicated.
The district did earmark a portion of the CRF grant to go toward the purchase of a new bus that will allow more social distancing. That grant will be augmented by funding through the Clean Diesel Grant Program and be included in next year's school budget based on when the bus is delivered.
Like other school administrators, Brosnahan praised his teachers and staff, noting the school's success in educating students is a result of their efforts.
Technology helps students connect
The Oldham-Ramona School District had a clear priority for the $76,000 it received in CRF grant funding.
"A lot of it, for us, went to technology so our teachers and kids were ready for online learning," said Superintendent Michael Fischer. This proved to have been a wise investment, because in November the school opted to implement distance learning for the better part of three weeks.
However, like the Chester Area School District, Oldham-Ramona also recognized the extra work teachers did not only last spring, in going to distance learning, but also through the summer and into the fall.
"The school board gave all staff members a $500 one-time bonus," Fischer said.
Among the technology purchases were 10 interactive panels which went into elementary classrooms as well as three high school classrooms. With these, students can connect with the panels when learning from home and see what the teacher is doing in the classroom.
In addition, the district replaced some of the older iPads and Chromebooks that were causing problems for student users.
With the new technology and the experience gained over the past year, Fischer said the district has changed the way it approaches student absences.
"We really stress to our teachers that the days of kids being gone and making it up is no longer an option," he indicated.
Students are now expected to check the learning platform chosen by the classroom teacher, get assignments and complete the work. This is true regardless of why the student is out of the classroom.
Fischer said the district will continue to assess what works and what doesn't as they respond to the pandemic. Some of the changes may be permanently implemented. In making this assessment, the district will have a clear focus.
"The biggest thing is finding ways to help educate our kids," Fischer stated.