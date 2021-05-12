State DMV offers convenience of kiosk at Sunshine Foods

Sunshine Foods in Madison is making it easier for area residents to renew motor vehicle registrations. When contacted by the state Department of Revenue about putting in a kiosk in the store, the owner and manager readily agreed.
"After 5 p.m., on weekends -- you can get your tags from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week," said store owner Dan Roemen.
The kiosk was installed on Friday and is one of 10 new kiosks being installed statewide, according to Randy Van Rosendale, Madison store manager. DMV Now kiosks have been used in South Dakota since 2011.
"The decision to add these kiosks throughout the state was created to help customers have another option to complete their license renewal tags without having to go to their local county office," Stacey Anderson, DOR marketing and communications specialist, indicated via email.
Prior to this, area residents could go to the Lake County Treasurer's Office; utilize the DOR's online service, MySDcars; or renew by mail. With the new option, they can renew a vehicle on the spur of the moment without delay, which will be especially convenient with recreational vehicles that owners may wish to use, according to Roemen.
"All you do is scan your driver's license and it knows your vehicles," Van Rosendale said.
To complete transactions, either a credit card or debit card is needed for payment. In the past, kiosks had check readers, but this option is no longer available.
Anderson said that since the first kiosks were installed, the number of transactions has been steadily increasing. During the last fiscal year, the number of transactions statewide jumped to 134,815 from 97,979 in 2019.
"We believe individuals really enjoy the functionality and accessibility they provide," she said.
In addition to adding 10 new kiosks, the DMV has replaced 10 kiosks which were previously in use. Currently, kiosks can be found in Madison, at five Sioux Falls locations and three Rapid City locations, as well as in Aberdeen, Brookings, Huron, Mitchell, Mobridge, Pierre, Pine Ridge, Rosebud, Spearfish, Vermillion and Watertown.
They have become an important resource in many rural counties, according to Anderson.
"Counties have generally responded positively to the self-service kiosks, because it's another option for their customers," said Rosa Yaegar, director of the Division of Motor Vehicles for the DOR.
In a press release issued Wednesday, the DMV indicates the additional services will be added to the kiosks in the near future.
"Soon, customers will be able to report vehicles sold, print a seller's permit and renew their driver license," it states. Additional details will be forthcoming.
According to the state DMV website, more than 1.2 million vehicles are officially registered in the state.