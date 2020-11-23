Strategic partnership builds on established foundation at DSU

Physics principles.
That's what Dakota State University President Jose-Marie Griffiths uses to explain her vision for the university -- centripetal force attracting new partnerships, new research projects, new faculty; centrifugal force spinning off new businesses, new jobs, new opportunities for economic development.
"You generate those forces just by spinning," she explained.
While the DSU campus, with historic buildings standing alongside modern structures, appears to be anchored and stable, that is the kind of energy driving the growth seen in recent years. Three new structures have gone up in less than five years: the Beacom Institute of Technology, the Madison Cyber Labs and now Residence Village with suite-style apartments for upperclassmen.
New partnerships have also been created, including a strategic alliance with Sanford Health announced last week. With each new partnership, Griffiths speaks not only of benefits to the university but also to the Madison community and the state. She envisions South Dakota as a national CyberHealth Innovation Hub.
"If we create enough activity and enough good results, people will start buzzing," she said. If that occurs, she explained, "We should be able to attract more people to be around us because we've created this buzz."
Evidence this approach can be successful is already seen at DSU. She noted that the university is recognized nationally for its work in cybersecurity.
Center of Academic Excellence designations from the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security are proof of this. DSU's ability to obtain federal grants is further proof.
She anticipates that business spin-offs from the MadLabs will be seen before long. DSU has hired an economic development director to help ideas become reality.
"We have people. We have ideas. We have work that we are doing in the MadLabs that could be developed into a company," Griffiths said. "We need people to be taught what they have to do in order to develop business plans, etcetera."
Partnership on steroids
When she introduced the strategic alliance with Sanford Health, Griffiths described it as a partnership on steroids. She chose that phrase because the alliance will create ever-changing opportunities for students, faculty and research, and business development.
As both technology and the health-care industry change, so will the work being done, primarily because it will be driven by both organizations.
"We both want to create jobs. We both want to really try and move toward cutting edge, because we need it for our education programs and Sanford wants it because they want to be best in class," Griffiths explained.
The strategic alliance creates the framework for this to happen.
"You don't want to have to go and negotiate every single thing from scratch," Griffiths said, explaining why a partnership is more beneficial that simply collaborating on specific projects. "You create an umbrella, a structure that allows you to say `these are the terms and conditions under which we're going to work together' and then you're good to go."
This structure has a secondary benefit.
"It helps facilitate the flow of ideas and the actual development of projects," she said. "It also means we'll be invited to look at problems."
This will result in targeted, real-world solutions because Sanford Health will be able to draw upon the expertise found at DSU. When a problem exists, DSU faculty or researchers can be brought to the table to discuss the issue with relevant parties from Sanford Health.
"With this strategic alliance, we are going to be working almost hand in hand, and the more we learn about each other -- organizations, capabilities, interests, etcetera -- the more kinds of things we're going to discover we can do together," Griffiths said.
Changes in technology and health care will also impact the work done. But the way in which the strategic alliance is envisioned will also have an impact.
Griffiths does not want this to be a top-down endeavor, but a bottom-up endeavor. This was seen in the way the alliance was announced, inviting faculty to participate in developing the operations plan.
"We want to have input from our communities on priorities," Griffiths explained. "Academics are very good at developing long lists of every possible thing that we could do, because that's what we do. We generate ideas.
``What we need to do in this kind of relationship is pick one or two, do them, do them well, and use that to go on to other things," she continued.
Existing health-care programs
DSU is already working in the field of health care, although this work isn't as well-known as the work in cybersecurity. One of the MadLabs is CAHIT (Center for Advancement of Health Information Technology).
"They are experts in the electronic health record," Griffiths indicated, providing an example of how that expertise could be used. "We talked about health data research. Some of that can be applied to looking at all of the health records and trying to do analyses of patterns and trends."
DSU also offers a bachelor's degree in health information administration and a master's degree in health informatics and information management. In addition, there are numerous programs such as the health care coding certificate and the health care data analytics graduate certificate.
Griffiths explained that the systems used for health care do not differ from systems used elsewhere. However, an understanding of the health-care environment is needed to make these systems effective in that environment.
With the strategic alliance, Griffiths envisions DSU will attract more students, especially women and minorities.
"The people who are attracted into positions in the health environment might not necessarily be the same people who get really excited about going to work for the Department of Defense, for example," she explained.
She believes those students will have more opportunities for internships, mentorships and other experiential learning. Sanford Health will benefit because the strategic alliance will also make it easier for staff to take academic and non-academic programs through DSU and add credentials.
"People are thinking more about stackable credentials and not really biting off an entire major degree program," Griffiths explained, adding that these alternative pathways involved "smaller bites of education and training."
Accelerator lab and more
With the strategic alliance, Sanford Health will also have the expertise of DSU faculty to draw upon in developing a state-of-the-art health-care technology and cybersecurity operations center. This will enable them to see what is happening with all of the servers in their network and to identify problems quickly so they can be addressed by a team that is onsite.
"They would probably use some of our students to intern there and get experience," Griffiths indicated.
Part of the vision for the strategic alliance is also a Cyber Solution Accelerator Lab, where new integrative technology can be tested in a controlled environment. Griffiths illustrated with the example of an intelligent bed, which could do everything from monitor metabolism and bodily fluids to check blood pressure.
"We can test it all out. We can test how secure all the devices are. We can test a whole bunch of things to see how they interact. We'd test it. We'd try and break it," she said. "We would do that in an intensive way to accelerate our ability to actually move that from the lab into actual, practical use."
The goal is to accomplish this as quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively as possible. The research and technology that comes out of the strategic alliance could be especially beneficial in terms of home health.
"A lot of the health-care monitoring is going to move away from the hospital and clinic environment to the home, especially in rural areas. The underlying infrastructure -- telecommunications, security, privacy -- those become even more important," Griffiths noted.
Robotics and sports medicine are two other areas where collaboration is likely to blossom, she said.
With all of that whirling in her head, it's not a wonder that Griffiths is drawn back to physics principles in talking about what's happening at DSU. She knows the potential the strategic alliance holds for the future at DSU.
"It's a big deal for us," she said. "We want Madison to know this is a big thing."