School board approves new facilities pact with DSU

The Madison School Board on Monday approved a new three-year contract with Dakota State University to use the college's Trojan Field sports facilities for Madison Central's football and track and field programs.
The two institutions have agreed that Madison Central can have the use of Trojan football field, track and practice facilities for all regularly-scheduled and postseason varsity games played at home and also varsity and lower-level track competitions. The schools' athletic directors created the agreement that will stay in effect until June 30, 2023.
Madison Central's football team will have the use of DSU's locker rooms for its games. The K-12 school system will also have access to restrooms, bleachers, concession stands and equipment, the public announcement system, track equipment, press box and parking lot.
The Madison Central School District will pay DSU an annual fee for the use of athletic facilities, During fiscal year 2021 (July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021), the fee was set at $5,500. During FY22 (July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022), the fee was set at $6,500. In FY23, Madison Central's fee will amount to $7,500.
In the agreement, the schools have agreed:
-- Madison Central will retain the gate receipts and concession-stand income for its events. The schools also agree to not sell penny candy or sunflower seeds at events.
-- MCSD can have the use of the Trojan Field track for all track and field practices.
-- Madison Central can have the use of the football field for instrumental band practices and competitions.
-- DSU will charge no additional fees for football field preparation, paint or other general operational costs.
-- MCSD will conduct cleaning after public school-sponsored events.
In addition, MCSD will support a 50-50 share on any final costs for repair and improvement costs for projects associated with the track, football field, bleachers, lighting, press box, irrigation system, sound system and concession building up to $10,000 per educational institution per year. Madison Central and DSU will need to approve any financial costs more than $10,000 per year before those projects start.
Madison Central will also have the responsibility for repairing damages that occur during its events.
Personnel
The school board members approved several personnel changes during Monday's meeting that included an additional hire for a paraprofessional position.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson added Tara Grayson to the personnel group that was hired as new staff. Grayson was recently hired to work as a high school paraprofessional.
Grayson joins other new staff members who include Diane Friez, a middle school paraprofessional; Nicole Frank, a middle school paraprofessional; and Kendra Paulson, an elementary school paraprofessional.
School board members
At the start of the school district's first meeting of the 2021-22 school year, Steve Nelson and Lori Schultz, incumbent school board members, were sworn into new three-year terms on the school board.
After the swearing-in, Tom Farrell was elected to another term as school board president, and Schultz was elected to a new term as vice president.