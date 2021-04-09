The Madison School Board will consider choosing a new board member for the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, a statewide organization, when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the combined middle-high school library.
Tom Farrell, president of the Madison School Board, is one of two candidates running for an ASBSD Southeast Region board seat. Carol Voss-Ward, a Vermillion School Board member, is the other candidate running for a four-year term on the board.
Personnel changes are among the items scheduled early on the meeting agenda with the board members reviewing the resignations of Melody Gross as a high school paraprofessional, effective on March 12; Cassaundra Brunick as a middle school oral interpretation adviser, effective March 16; Rachel Jung as an English language learner and instructional tutor, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year; and Melissa Blessington as a middle school paraprofessional, effective May 12.
The board members will review the requests to hire Richard Wise as a custodian to replace Adriana Haverland, Jeremy Raymond as a temporary/sub-custodian, Elisabeth Kesteloot as a temporary paraprofessional to replace Gross, and Shelby Meyer as a middle school art teacher for the 2020-21 school year. They will also consider a contract change for the 2021-22 school year to have Kim Bruns replace Cassaundra Brunick as the middle school oral interpretation adviser.
After a public comment period and hearing the administrators' reports, the board members will consider other items, including:
-- Authorizing Madison Central's membership in the South Dakota High School Activities Association for the 2021-22 school year.
-- Hearing an update about the summer food service program.
-- Using the Prairie Village auction for the sale of surplus school district items.
At the end of their meeting, the school board members have scheduled two closed sessions. The first is scheduled to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractors. The second is scheduled to discuss preparations for contract negotiations or negotiations with employees or employee representatives.