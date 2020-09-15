The Lake County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to routine business, the commission will approve utility occupancy applications from Sioux Valley Energy and Northwestern Energy before approving a temporary special on-sale license for Cam Shafer of Sporty's Bar and Grill.
At 9:20 a.m., the commission will adopt the 2021 Lake County budget and approve the tax levy for the upcoming fiscal year. At 10 a.m., Planning and Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson will present an application from Jamie and Crystal Marlow for a conditional-use permit and present two plats for approval.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, will present a list of dive team members for approval and ask the commission to adopt the Local Emergency Operations Plan. Auditor Paula Barrick will present a personnel issue and ask the commission to designate polling places for the general election.
Discussion items include a notice of award for a Bridge Improvement Grant to do preliminary engineering and acknowledgement that a written notice for the Veterans Honor Park raffle has been received.
The commission will also go into executive session for a personnel matter.