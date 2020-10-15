State Library recognizes 21st Century School Libraries

Madison Public School libraries (high school, middle school and elementary), led by teacher-librarian Joanne Kallhoff with assistant Leigh Ann Gehrels and supported by administrators Adam Shaw, Cotton Koch and Janel Guse, was awarded the state-level 21st Century School Library Award.
Each year, the S.D. State Library, a division of the S.D. Department of Education, recognizes school libraries as Effective, Enhanced or Exemplary, based on performance in three areas: The Place (both physical and online learning environments), The Program, and The Professional.
Applicants conduct a self-assessment and provide artifacts and evidence of their ability to meet South Dakota's guidelines for school libraries. Award status is valid for a three-year period.
Exemplary Award recipients are:
Douglas Middle School Library, Box Elder
Harrisburg Middle School Library, Harrisburg
Horizon Elementary School Library, Harrisburg
Madison Central School Libraries, Madison
Robert Frost Elementary School Library, Sioux Falls
West Central Middle/High School Library, West Central
West Middle School Library, Rapid City
Enhanced Award recipient is:
Elk Point-Jefferson School Libraries, Elk Point
Effective Award recipients are:
Piedmont Valley Elementary School Library, Sturgis Elementary School Library, and Whitewood Elementary School Library, Meade 46-1
Rapid Valley Elementary School Library, Rapid City
-------
Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Madison Daily Leader today. Call 256-4555 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
-------