The Lake County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to conducting routine business, the commission will a approve a sub-recipient agreement with the state Department of Health for WIC clerical services, review a revised quote from Guarantee Roofing for the Public Safety Building roof project, and hold a public hearing on a temporary special malt beverage license application for the Madison Fire Department.
Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will speak with commissioners about a utility occupancy permit for Sioux Valley Energy, county pavement marking, a resolution prohibiting through truck traffic on County Road 10 from 463rd Avenue to 464th Avenue, and slurry seal maintenance. As weed supervisor, he will also address the purchase of weed spray.
At 10 a.m., a public hearing will be held regarding an ordinance amending the official zoning map of Lake County. Richard Bothwell and Mark Peltier made application to the Planning and Zoning Commission to have Tract 3 of Colton Park Siding South Addition rezoned from Lake Park District-1 to Lake Park District-3. The area lies in Wentworth Township between Lake Madison and Round Lake.
At 10:30 a.m. the planning commission and county commissioner will convene a joint meeting to consider a temporary ordinance regarding the issuance of local medical cannabis establishment permits and/or licenses. Three items are listed: public hearing, a resolution recommending approval by the planning commission and the first reading of the ordinance by the county commission.
One discussion item is listed: surplus property auction.