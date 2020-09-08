Lewis family chosen as honorary Ag Bowl captains

"The impact agriculture makes on the state of South Dakota is huge, and we look forward every year to the opportunity to recognize those involved in this industry," said Jeff Dittman, athletic director at Dakota State University.
To personalize that impact, the Ag Bowl Committee chooses a local farm family as honorary captains for the annual Ag Bowl. This year, Ag Bowl committee chairman Jeff Bloom announced the Lewis family of Winfred will represent area agriculture as Honorary Captains for DSU's 5th annual Ag Bowl. The game is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. on Trojan Field against Dickinson State.
The Lewis family's history with farming made them a natural choice. Kim and Cheryl Lewis are third-generation farmers from Winfred. Kim's uncle, Gary Lewis-Coomes, also farms near Winfred.
"We have a long history in the family as ag producers," Gary said.
Others in the family work at DSU, including head football coach Josh Anderson (Kim's cousin) and Dr. Pam Rowland (Kim's sister).
"Farming is a tremendous undertaking," Gary said. "You need a strong will, great desire and great management to make it happen."
These days, ag producers also need to know how to manage technology.
"As ag producers, we need technology to know how to increase production and keep costs down," Gary said.
An example is new technology which allows producers to spray herbicide targeted to the weed only.
"Think how much chemical that will save," Cheryl said, a result that's "good for the bottom line."
With Kim and Cheryl's operation, they take advantage of technology such as grid samples and yield and image data.
But, "it's important for us to feel safe with this technology," Kim said. "I can get a check for my corn, take a picture of it with my phone and send it to the bank for deposit, but I need to protect it, because that's our livelihood," he said.
For this reason, DSU's role in cyber security teaching and research is important to agriculture.
"We're very thankful to be part of both [ag and DSU]," said Kim.
The connections between technology and ag will continue to grow, they all predict. Kim suspects that farming will get to the point where farmers will run their tractors from a smart phone.
"It's just a matter of time," he said.