Madison Regional Health System has welcomed Dr. Michael Holmoe and Dr. Mark Mayer from Brookings Health System and Avera Medical Group this month. Both will provide orthopedic clinic visits and surgery in Madison.
Holmoe started outreach on Sept. 11 and will be at MRHS the 2nd and 4th Fridays of each month. His special interests include sports medicine and hip arthroscopy, joint preservation, fracture care, total joint replacement and anterior total hip replacement.
Mayer started outreach on Sept. 18 and will be at MRHS the 1st and 3rd Fridays of each month. His special interests include diagnosis and treatment of orthopedic injuries and conditions in children and adults, knee replacements, hip replacements, fracture surgery, shoulder surgery and carpal tunnel release.
To book an appointment, call 605-696-2700.