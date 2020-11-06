When the Oldham-Ramona Board of Education meets on Monday, the public will be able to access the meeting via teleconferencing. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday in the multi-purpose room at the school.
Members of the public who wish to attend, can access the meeting with one of two call-in numbers: (312) 626-6799 or (346) 248-7799. The meeting ID is 4912165464 and the password is 395. The call is long distance from a landline.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Northeast Educational Services Cooperative, and reports from Principal Andrew Johnson, business manager Cassi Johnson, and Superintendent Mike Fischer. The agenda lists no items of unfinished business.
New business includes approving minutes of the previous meeting, the October financial report and the November bills. In addition, the board will be asked to approve contracts for assistant boys basketball coach, will receive a legislative update and one on COVID-19.
The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 14.