Dakota Cinema co-owner Kelly Brown announced Wednesday that the Madison theater will now offer its Wednesday Summer Matinee Series for free.
Discussions were held with Madison City Commissioners and City Administrator Jameson Barreth, Brown said, "to find a way we can make the matinee available to everyone. I'm excited to announce that the city is going to cover our cost to run our matinee series so we can offer free admission to everyone."
Starting next week, free busing will be available at five locations to transport persons to and from the theater. Details on locations and times are forthcoming.
In addition, Dakota Cinema will change its punch cards. Purchase a punch card for $35 and get five kids' snack packs. The theater will also allow persons to purchase punch cards for others by calling 605-690-2598.
The free Wednesday Summer Matinee Series will run through Aug. 11. The movie schedule will be coming out in the next week. Children and adults are welcome.