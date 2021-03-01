The city of Madison received some welcome news recently when state revenue officials released information indicating the city's sales-tax revenue for January 2021 was about 17% higher than the revenue collected during January 2020.
For the first month this year, Madison was found to have collected about $363,700 in sales taxes, compared to about $311,200 the previous year, for an increase of $52,500.
In comparison, Brookings experienced a 1.5% decrease in sales-tax revenue during January, when the city collected $1.395 million in sales tax as compared to the $1.42 million in January 2020.
Also in Lake County, Wentworth's January sales-tax revenue grew by 44.4% from $5,400 in 2020 to $7,800 in 2021.
In the area, Flandreau's sales-tax revenue increased 9.2% from $68,500 to $74,800, and Howard's revenue grew by about 4.5% from $35,900 to $37,500. Colman's January sales-tax revenue increased from $15,200 to $20,300, a 34% increase.
Among the 10 largest cities in South Dakota, Pierre, similar to Madison, experienced a percentage increase in the teens, 19.1%. The sales-tax revenue for Pierre was about $982,000 during January, compared to $824,000 in 2020. Sioux Falls had its January sales-tax collections grow from $14.5 million in 2020 to $15.3 million in 2021, a 5.4% increase. Rapid City experienced a 4.9% increase with its sales-tax totals increasing from $6.2 million in 2020 to $6.5 million in 2021.
The S.D. Department of Revenue also reported the amount of sales-tax revenue that Madison collected from remote retail sales made through the internet or catalogs.
In January 2020, Madison was found to have collected $23,852 in sales tax through remote sales credited to the city. In comparison, Brookings was credited with $76,265 in remote-sales collections, and Flandreau was credited with $6,564 in collections. State revenue officials credited Howard with having $2,445 in remote-sales collections.
Sioux Falls was reported to have accumulated $851,000 in remote-sales collections during January 2021, and Rapid City had $297,000 in remote-sales revenue.