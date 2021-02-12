The Lake County Commission will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
In addition to regular business, the commissioners will approve a contract with Midco, an amendment to a joint powers agreement with the state Department of Transportation, and a resolution establishing designees authorized to request firefighting resources.
At 9:15 a.m., Julie Breu, director of the Smith-Zimmermann Museum, will provide commissioners with an update. At 9:30, commissioners will consider the transfer of an off-sale liquor license.
Sheriff Tim Walburg will bring a personnel matter before the commission. Treasurer Deb Walburg will present a tax abatement. Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer will speak about grants, and Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will discuss an equipment issue.
At 10 a.m., Planning and Zoning Officer Mandy Anderson will present a conditional-use application from Walter and Patricia Schaefer Family Trust, Curt Walter and AT&T, and a second application from Highway 34 Storage, LLC, and Rick Odland. In addition, she will ask that two plats be approved: one in Dooley's Addition and one in Sonny's Addition.
Discussion items will include acknowledging written notice of the Dakota State University Gala raffle and a vacancy on the planning commission.
The meeting is accessible via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/8201268213?pwd=NXRQa2FId2xhb1lSNE13RnZ1RiswZz09. The meeting ID is 820 126 8213, and the passcode is 629364.