The school board for the Chester Area School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will be asked to approve the 2021-22 negotiated agreement, review the preliminary budget and set the date for the school board election as part of the business manager's report. Members will also receive a report from elementary Principal JoAnn Alverson and secondary Principal Julie Eppard.
As part of Superintendent Heath Larson's report, the board will be asked to approve open enrollments, accept the resignation of the assistant girls basketball coach, approve summer projects and approve ballots for the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
The board will go into executive session for classified and administration negotiations.