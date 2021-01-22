The Madison City Commission will hear a funding request from the executive director of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
Eric Fosheim, LAIC executive director, plans to request city funding for the construction of turn lanes along SD-34 to assist the operation of the new Runnings store.
Madison officials will conduct their meeting using Zoom technology. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/94160294678. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 941-6029-4678.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an extension agreement for the LAIC regarding a sales tax rebate.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a project closeout report regarding runway rehabilitation and hangar taxilanes at the city airport.
-- Adopting a resolution authorizing the execution, terms, issuance, sale and payment of electric revenue refunding bonds.
-- Adopting a resolution to approve a plat for several lots in Block 1 of the Cyber Estates Addition.
-- Approving the 2021 city employee salaries and wages.
-- Approving the use of a police technology reserve for computers.
-- Requests for financial assistance from participants in the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
-- Hearing any updates about information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.