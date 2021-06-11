The Rutland School Board will discuss a possible consolidation with Oldham-Ramona as part of a regular meeting on Monday afternoon.
The board met in a joint session with the Oldham-Ramona board on June 2 in a community meeting at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse to share with the public information they are considering. Consultant Tom Oster made the presentation and helped to field questions.
On Monday, the school board will meet at 4 p.m. in the Rutland media center. In addition to conducting routine business, a public forum is scheduled. Board members will also receive a report on the Prairie Lake Educational Cooperative and a report from Superintendent Brian Brosnahan.
Items for discussion include reviewing the 2021-22 budget and setting a budget hearing in July, approving high school ELA and coaching contracts, holding an initial discussion on medical marijuana and discussing the possible consolidation.
The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on July 12.