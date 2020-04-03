MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Hamburger, diced potatoes, baked beans, fruit

Tuesday: Ham, squash casserole, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Orange chicken with rice, stir fry vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Swiss steak, baked potato, peach crisp, whole grain bread

Friday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, Scandinavian blend veggies, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilled carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread

Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Meatballs, baked potato, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Bean and ham soup, grilled cheese sandwich, fruit, crackers

Wednesday: Goulash, cooked carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Cook's choice

Friday: Tuna and noodles, vegetable, fruit crisp, whole grain bread

Saturday: Hamburger, potato wedges, lettuce salad with tomato, fruit