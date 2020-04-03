MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Hamburger, diced potatoes, baked beans, fruit
Tuesday: Ham, squash casserole, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Orange chicken with rice, stir fry vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Swiss steak, baked potato, peach crisp, whole grain bread
Friday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, Scandinavian blend veggies, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilled carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Meatballs, baked potato, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Bean and ham soup, grilled cheese sandwich, fruit, crackers
Wednesday: Goulash, cooked carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Cook's choice
Friday: Tuna and noodles, vegetable, fruit crisp, whole grain bread
Saturday: Hamburger, potato wedges, lettuce salad with tomato, fruit
