The Madison City Commission will consider authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with First Premier Bank when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will review an agreement between Madison and First Premier Bank regarding the paving of an alley in downtown Madison. First Premier Bank is constructing a Madison branch bank along N. 2nd St.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the commissioners' meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/802408589. Individuals can also connect by phone by dialing (571) 317-3122 and using the access code 802-408-589.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a task order for professional services that would direct DGR Engineering to perform a long-range plan update.
-- Adopting a resolution to direct and set a date for a public hearing on the assessment roll for 2019 sidewalk improvements.
-- Adopting a resolution to direct and set a date for a public hearing on the assessment roll for 2019 sidewalk repairs.
-- Holding a discussion on the Tyler Technologies software conversion project.
-- Discussing any updates to information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After their regular weekly meeting, the city commissioners have scheduled a discussion on the 2021 municipal budget.