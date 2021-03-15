Dakota State University is planning to return to a more normal academic setting for the fall semester.
The Madison-based university joins the other state regental institutions in this aim. The Board of Regents announced Monday that "our goal is to return campus life this fall to a setting that looks much like it was before the COVID-19 pandemic," said Brian L. Maher, BOR executive director and CEO. "With vaccines available now in higher education and K-12 settings, we can all look forward to more normal operations ahead."
"Dakota State was well-positioned to embrace virtual formats last spring when the pandemic hit," said DSU President Jose-Marie Griffiths, "and yet, throughout the past year, we have learned many things about operating a university in a more virtual format.
``While there will be some virtual best practices the university will continue to incorporate, we look forward to returning to a more traditional face-to-face format for most classes, and to be able to hold more in-person events," she said.
One such event will center around the planned August opening of DSU's newest residence hall, Residence Village.
Given the availability of vaccines, and the adoption of effective mitigation efforts on the part of Trojan students, faculty and staff and the Madison community, this should be a very reachable goal, Griffiths said.
However, "one of the lessons learned during these last 12 months has been the importance of flexibility, so we will continue to be diligent as we monitor the pandemic," Griffiths said. "I am confident that our Trojan family will be able to adapt to any changes and be fully successful in their endeavors."
Administrators will continue to monitor circumstances as the pandemic evolves, making the best decisions possible with information available to them.
"For a year now, faced with a public health challenge none of us expected, our faculty, staff and students responded, adapted and did what they must to keep our campuses safe," Maher said. "We have been open and operating, adjusting as necessary, and always guided by the desire to help students complete classes, finish degrees and stay on track for graduation. Now we anticipate returning to some sense of normalcy in the weeks and months ahead."
The fall 2021 semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 23.