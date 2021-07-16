The Madison City Commission will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the commission room at City Hall.
The commission will set the bid date for surplus wire/scrap hardware and other miscellaneous for Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.; set the bid date for well house #1 replacement for Aug. 3 at 11 a.m.; and declare as surplus property and appoint appraisers for fire department items.
The commission will also accept the Madison Aquatic Center electrical upgrade proposal and review and awards bids for padmount switches.