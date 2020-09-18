MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Chicken fried steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Swiss steak, baked potato, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Ham and cheese potato casserole, California blend vegetables, peach crisp, whole grain bread

Thursday: Lasagna, fruit crisp, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad

Friday: Barbecued chicken, au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread

Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Pepperoni pizza

Tuesday: Spaghetti

Wednesday: Crispitos

Thursday: Chicken nuggets

Friday: Pizza crunchers

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast bar, or cereal and toast

Tuesday: Chocolate chip muffin, or cereal and toast

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, or cereal and toast

Thursday: Long john, or cereal and toast

Friday: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Pulled pork on a bun, broccoli

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, corn

Wednesday: Hotdog on a bun, baked beans

Thursday: Sloppy joe on a bun, green beans

Friday: Mexi tots, corn

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Waffles. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, or mini donuts

Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast bites. HS/MS: Breakfast sandwich, or long john

Wednesday: Elem: Mini pancakes. HS/MS: Cinnamon roll, or apple donut

Thursday: Elem: Biscuits and gravy. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, or long john

Friday: Elem: Long john. HS/MS: Breakfast bites, or mini donuts

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Crispitos, baked beans. HS/MS: Crispitos or stuffed-crust pizza; baked beans

Tuesday: Elem: Mini corn dogs, steamed cauliflower. HS/MS: Breaded chicken sandwich, or mini corn dogs; steamed cauliflower

Wednesday: Elem: Pizza cruncher, steamed corn. HS/MS: Chicken strips, or french bread pizza; steamed corn

Thursday: Elem: Chicken nuggets, steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Philly cheesesteak sandwich or hot dog; steamed broccoli

Friday: Elem: Stuffed-crust cheese pizza, steamed California blend vegetables. HS/MS: Boneless chicken wings, or pizza; steamed California blend vegetables