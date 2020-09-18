MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Chicken fried steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Swiss steak, baked potato, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Ham and cheese potato casserole, California blend vegetables, peach crisp, whole grain bread
Thursday: Lasagna, fruit crisp, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad
Friday: Barbecued chicken, au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Pepperoni pizza
Tuesday: Spaghetti
Wednesday: Crispitos
Thursday: Chicken nuggets
Friday: Pizza crunchers
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Breakfast bar, or cereal and toast
Tuesday: Chocolate chip muffin, or cereal and toast
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, or cereal and toast
Thursday: Long john, or cereal and toast
Friday: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: Pulled pork on a bun, broccoli
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick, corn
Wednesday: Hotdog on a bun, baked beans
Thursday: Sloppy joe on a bun, green beans
Friday: Mexi tots, corn
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Waffles. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, or mini donuts
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast bites. HS/MS: Breakfast sandwich, or long john
Wednesday: Elem: Mini pancakes. HS/MS: Cinnamon roll, or apple donut
Thursday: Elem: Biscuits and gravy. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, or long john
Friday: Elem: Long john. HS/MS: Breakfast bites, or mini donuts
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Crispitos, baked beans. HS/MS: Crispitos or stuffed-crust pizza; baked beans
Tuesday: Elem: Mini corn dogs, steamed cauliflower. HS/MS: Breaded chicken sandwich, or mini corn dogs; steamed cauliflower
Wednesday: Elem: Pizza cruncher, steamed corn. HS/MS: Chicken strips, or french bread pizza; steamed corn
Thursday: Elem: Chicken nuggets, steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Philly cheesesteak sandwich or hot dog; steamed broccoli
Friday: Elem: Stuffed-crust cheese pizza, steamed California blend vegetables. HS/MS: Boneless chicken wings, or pizza; steamed California blend vegetables