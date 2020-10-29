Madison has been selected as a mass testing site for COVID-19, according the Lake County Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer.
He made the announcement on Wednesday during a Zoom meeting of the Lake County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC). He does not currently have any specific information on the surge testing.
"I don't have all the dirty details. It will be in November," he told committee members.
South Dakota, which saw its first active cases of COVID-19 in March and had only 6,826 cases more than three months later on July 1, has seen that number grow by leaps and bounds in recent weeks. By Sept. 1, that number had more than doubled to 13,749. One month after that, on Oct. 1, nearly 10,000 more cases had been added, bringing the total to 23,136.
On Wednesday, less than a month later, that number had increased by nearly 18,000 to 42,000 cases. Of those, 11,933 are currently active. The current number of active cases is nearly equal to the total number of positive cases the state had seen on Aug. 26, when Gov. Kristi Noem spoke at the National Republican Convention.
The state currently ranks second in the nation when data is interpreted by cases per 100K, with North Dakota ranking first. As of Wednesday, one out of every 21 South Dakota residents has tested positive at some point since March and 384 people had died.
In Lake County, the state's pattern of spread is echoed. The first case was identified on April 2. On July 1, 21 cases had been identified in the county. By Sept. 1, that number had increased to 119 and by Oct. 1, that number was 206. On Wednesday, Lake County had seen 378 positive cases; of those 106 were active.
As of Wednesday, the number of active cases was comparable to the total number of positive cases the county saw on Aug. 21. Spread is considered substantial with 28.24% of those being tested having positive results. This indicates that 7 out of every 25 tests administered comes back positive, suggesting more testing is needed.
Keefer indicated the testing will be done by the state Department of Health in conjunction with the state Office of Emergency Management and the South Dakota Army National Guard. Ten counties have been identified for surge COVID testing.
The plan is to use a three-lane, drive-thru process with individuals pre-registering if they want to be tested. Keefer said the state will be covering the cost of this testing.
Currently, individuals can be tested at Madison Regional Health System if they are exhibiting two of the symptoms on the list, which includes fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste of smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
Individuals can also be tested if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Those who suspect they may have been infected with the coronavirus are asked to call before entering the facility.
Keefer said planning for the mass testing has just begun, and more information will be released after a date and site are selected. Mark Nelson with the state office of Office of Emergency Management, who attended the meeting, said the testing will be done between Election Day and Thanksgiving.
Commissioner Deb Reinicke asked about the delay in obtaining results of testing which is done at MRHS. She said that when her husband was tested, they did not get the results for 10 days.
"In those 10 days, from that Monday when you were tested and the next Wednesday, you could have gotten it," she observed.
Kathy Hansen, director of Quality, Safety and Emergency Preparedness, explained that testing done at MRHS is sent to Sioux Falls to be processed at Sanford Health, which results in the delay. She indicated same-day testing is limited due to resources available to the local medical center.
In other business, the committee:
-- Discussed the mass notification system which has been implemented by 911 Communications with funding from the LEPC. It was successfully used to issue a red flag burn warning. April Denholm, director of 911 Communications, indicated she had received no negative feedback.
-- Received an update on COVID-19 in Lake County. Hansen indicated the numbers are available from the state DOH website and in the Daily Leader.
"You can definitely tell our region has been impacted by COVID-19," she stated, and encouraged people to continue following safety guidelines.
-- Received an update on the Point of Dispensing (POD) exercise which was done at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse on the Dakota State University campus. This year 317 vaccines were administered.
"I thought it worked well considering what was going on," Keefer said, indicating special precautions were being taken as a result of the COVID pandemic.
He also explained that if a COVID vaccine becomes available and Lake County receives doses to administer, the POD would be activated to dispense the vaccine.
Hansen reported MRHS is also holding clinics and that vaccines have been administered in area schools as well as at Bethel Lutheran Homes.
"Hopefully, we got a good many people vaccinated, or at least kids," she said.
-- Received an overview of LEPC funding with a brief explanation of how the funds from various sources must be used. The grant received from the Dakota Access Pipeline must be used for first responders but can be used at any time, according to Keefer.
The annual grant received from the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources must be used annually to establish the need for funding.
-- Discussed training exercises. Keefer indicated that in response to the COVID pandemic the state has waived the requirement for a training exercise this year. In 2019, the county's response to flooding, including the evacuation of Bethel Lutheran Homes, demonstrated the county's emergency preparedness, making a training exercise unnecessary.
"Typically, we would at least try to have a tabletop in October," he said.
-- Received an update on the radios which had been ordered with a Homeland Security grant. Sheriff Tim Walburg reported the supplier is having difficulty in filling orders due to the COVID pandemic.
-- Discussed ways to disseminate burn ban information. Keefer indicated he has a tab on his website that outlines the county ordinance and has links to the sites which will provide the relevant information
Walburg suggested putting it on the information on the county's home page. That option will be explored. Reinicke suggested educating the public to know where to find the information.