Madison officials have hired Sonya Wilt of Madison to serve as the city's new finance officer, to start her position on Tuesday.
Commissioner Adam Shaw mentioned at the end of Monday's commission meeting that a person was hired to fill the empty finance officer post.
On Tuesday, Mayor Marshall Dennert provided some details about the hiring, giving Wilt's name and start date.
City officials did not say when they and Wilt had agreed to her hiring. The Daily Leader noticed on Monday before the commission meeting that the job posting for a city finance officer was removed from the jobs webpage on the city website. The posting had indicated that officials would accept applications until the position was filled.
The finance officer position had remained unfilled since the resignation of former city finance officer Jennifer Eimers on Oct. 26.
In many South Dakota communities, a city finance officer oversees all aspects of municipal finances on behalf of the mayor and city commissioners (or city council members). He or she supervises all aspects of the city finance office and assures the municipal government's compliance with state and federal regulations. A city finance officer is typically responsible for all fiscal management of city funds, insurance coverage, municipal licensing, city elections, budgets, property equalization and assessments, and municipal ordinances and resolutions.
A finance officer is also responsible for recording the minutes of city commission meetings and keeping custody of the official documents of municipal government.
The primary responsibilities of the finance office can include:
-- Administering and investing all city funds, including municipal utility finances and funds.
-- Administration of municipal elections and special assessments and assisting with budget development.
-- Administering to banking relations, business and contractor licensing, debt-service analysis and bond payments, grant awards and intergovernmental revenue administration, and employee payroll.
-- Preparing and maintaining any required accounting records; preparing monthly, quarterly, and annual reports; and processing vendor payments.
BID committee
Dennert announced that the city was recruiting individuals to serve on a new business improvement district (BID) committee. In late 2020, Madison officials established a new BID, consisting of the three lodging businesses operating in town.
When the BID committee was created, it was designed to have five members. Dennert said after the meeting that three committee seats are already filled by representatives from each of Madison's hotel and motel businesses. Two committee seats remain unfilled. Dennert asked that persons interested in serving on the BID committee contact him and city officials through the finance office staff at 256-7500.
The normal term of office for a BID committee member is three years. However, for the initial committee, the terms are staggered with one person serving three years, two persons serving two years, and two persons serving one year. Board members are allowed to serve consecutive terms.
The city commissioners will need to approve the appointment of each BID committee member.
Madison's BID was created to help fund improvement, expansion, marketing and the promotion of visitor and tourist facilities, events, attractions and activities that benefit the city and its lodging establishments located within the BID.
Starting on Feb. 1, the motels and hotels in Madison's BID will start collecting an occupation tax of $2 per night on all persons who take rooms in their businesses. The city finance officer is responsible for receiving and administering to those lodging taxes, and city commissioners are responsible for overseeing the use of the lodging taxes.