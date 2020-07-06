Embrace Madison offers contemporary worship service

Staff of one of the fastest growing churches in the region holds titles that are unconventional in that setting: online coordinator, content coordinator, network and residency coordinator, director of operations, and production coordinator. Most -- but not all -- campuses also have a pastor or team of pastors.
However, Embrace is a church that relies heavily on online content, especially where campuses are new. In Madison, in the upper room of the Sportsman's Steakhouse and Lounge on Sunday mornings, a local worship team leads music for those who are in attendance and then everyone turns to a screen to hear the message.
"It's a very contemporary style of worship," said Troy Keyes, a member of the five-person leadership team in Madison and a founding member of the church in Sioux Falls.
Embrace began more than a decade ago when Cornerstone Church, a United Methodist church in Watertown, decided to plant a church in Sioux Falls. Initially, eight families met in small groups with a young seminarian, Adam Weber, visiting from Kentucky once a month to lead worship.
At that time, the fledgling church met at Sunnycrest United Methodist Church. Before long, though, the group found another space and then purchased a church building after outgrowing that space. Now the church has two Sioux Falls locations with satellites in Tea and St. Croix, Minn.
Embrace Madison was started because Keyes and his family missed their Sioux Falls church after moving here. They visited several local churches but ended up inviting friends to watch the Embrace message in their living room.
"We quickly outgrew our living room," he said.
For about six months, church members met in the basement of the Madison United Methodist Church, but they moved into the Sportsman's when they outgrew that space. They had hoped to purchase the building but were outbid and will be relocating by early next year.
"Before the whole COVID-19 thing hit, we had about 140 people at Sunday worship," Keyes said. Now attendance is running between 50-60.
When asked why Madison needs another church, he gives two answers -- one that looks at the wider world, and one that looks at the Madison community. In looking at the broader reason for starting a church, he makes reference to the state of the world.
"Just flip on TV and watch two minutes of news," he said. He doesn't elaborate, trusting his listener to see what he does.
Locally, Keyes makes reference to the number of people who do not go to church. While he could not recall the source of the statistics he provided, he believes ministers in town have the same impression.
"Seventy percent of the people in Lake County don't go to church or are non-churched," Keyes indicated.
When asked why people should choose Embrace Madison over other churches, he makes reference to the message which is presented on Sunday mornings.
"It's a message that reaches you where you're at, challenges you and sticks with you throughout the week," Keyes explained.
After church, he noted, people in attendance often say, "I think he was preaching that right to me." This has been true each time new people are introduced to the message, according to Keyes.
Those who wish to hear one of these messages can explore what Embrace has to offer at the church's website: iamembrace.com. The current series of messages is built around the theme "Behind the Music." A previous series was called "The Good Question."
One of the questions addressed was: Why is everyone so mad all the time? The speaker, Travis Waltner, used a passage from James 4 to answer the question. People are angry because they want what they don't have. He then invited a counselor to speak about how to identify anger and how to help someone who is angry.
At the present time, Embrace Madison is looking for a part-time pastor. While the Embrace church was planted by a Methodist church, neither the Sioux Falls church nor the Madison church is affiliated with the Dakotas Conference of the United Methodist Church.
The church's vision, as identified on the website, is "to reach the next person for Jesus." Keyes explains it in this way: "to live and follow Jesus in a way that makes the imperfect sinner feel welcome and the perfect religious person uncomfortable."
"Our goal is not to have it be something you do on Sunday, but to have it be your way of life," he said.
Keyes describes the church as "non-threatening" and encourages people to "come as you are." He notes that currently the age range of those who attend is wide, from children to individuals in their 70s, including college students. He credits the worship experience with Embrace's growth.
"Church can be fulfilling and fun. Kids can enjoy it. Parents can enjoy it. That's been one of the keys to our success," Keyes said.
Services are held at 10 a.m. on Sunday at 305 E. Center St. in Madison.