Firefighters extinguish controlled burn

Madison firefighters were called to a farm site southwest of Madison on Wednesday afternoon to extinguish a controlled burn that had grown out of control.
Fire Chief Randy Minnaert reported that his department received a call at about 4:15 p.m., and his personnel were sent to a farm site located along 235th St., west of Lake Herman between 450th and 451st avenues.
Three fire trucks, including brush trucks and a tanker, were sent to the scene where firefighters worked at putting out grass fires. Another tanker truck was sent to the scene later.
Minnaert said beyond some burned grass, no other property damage occurred. No injuries were reported from the incident.
The firefighters returned to the Madison fire station by 5:20 p.m.