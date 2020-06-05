The Oldham-Ramona board of education will go into executive session twice on Monday when a regular meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the district's multi-purpose room.
After conducting routine business, the board will go into executive session to discuss personnel. Following the executive session, the board will make a decision regarding a complaint appeal.
Other new business on the agenda includes: approve administration to issue coaching contracts, approve property liability insurance and workers' compensation renewal, approve classified and administrative contracts for 2020-21, authorize the administration to submit federal grant applications, set a date and time for the 2020-21 budget hearing, approve the state health contract for 2020-21, approve contract for summer special education, approve authorization for appropriate disposal of surplus items, approve SILDL agreement, approve food service shared services memorandum of understanding, approve the special education comprehensive plan, and approve writing off past due bills from previous years.
The final item of new business is to go into executive session for negotiations.
Following the executive session, the board will continue reviewing school district policies and regulations. Those listed for approval include the school calendar, student withdrawal from school, student absences and excuses, truancy, student dismissal precautions, release time for religious practice, exclusions and exemptions from school attendance, and the food service written code of standards of conduct.
The board will receive a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative and reports from school Principal Andrew Johnson, business manager Cassi Johnson and school Superintendent Mike Fischer.
Prior to adjourning, the school board will set a time for the next regular meeting.