Auditor retires to spend more time with family

Next week, Bobbi Janke and her husband Ron will be delivering Meals on Wheels. But first, the Lake County auditor will be making a trip to West Fargo with their grandson. That, after all, is why she is retiring after 33 years -- to spend time with family.
"My son got a rare cancer two years ago. He got surgery and is doing fine, but that's when you learn what's important," she said.
The idea of retiring at the age of 65 wasn't a new one. She and Ron had decided years ago they would retire when they were old enough for Medicare. The decision carries a new urgency, though.
Her mother is in her 80s and her in-laws are in their 90s. Spending time with them is important. She and Ron also want to spend time with their grandchildren, who range in age from 8 to 19.
"I want to go to everything they're involved in," Janke said.
Her emphasis on family isn't new. After Northwestern Bell closed its Madison office, where she had worked after graduating from high school, she stayed home with her three children -- Heith, Mark and Andrea -- until the oldest turned 10.
She re-entered the workforce by doing data entry part-time at East River Electric while taking classes at Dakota State University. When a position opened in the auditor's office in 1987, she applied and was hired.
"I always cared about current events. I always cared about politics," Janke said.
While she doesn't see the auditor's position as political, she does see the office itself as the hub of county government. The auditor's office handles payroll, bills, budget information and inventory.
In addition, the auditor's office works closely with the county commission, preparing information packets for meetings and providing budget information, among other things. By ensuring public notices are printed, the auditor's office also acts as a liaison between the county and the general public.
Too, the auditor's office works closely with schools, municipalities, townships, road districts and sanitary districts to ensure the proper taxes are levied annually. In that, she also works with the director of equalization, who is responsible for property valuations, and the treasurer's office, which actually collects the taxes.
Among the most visible of the auditor's responsibilities are those related to elections.
"The June primary 2020 is one I will never forget," Janke said. "I've never processed so many absentee ballot requests."
She had 15 individuals counting absentee ballots. In the past, workers would have brought in food and the work would have provided an opportunity to socialize, but not this year.
"I like to have the absentee ballots counted and ready to go by 6 p.m.," Janke explained. "When the polls close at 7 p.m., we're ready for people bringing in the ballot boxes."
During the time that she has worked in the auditor's office, much as changed, especially the technology. In the area of elections, they have used two different tabulation machines and had two different devices for use by people with disabilities.
"When I started, everything was a paper ballot and hand-counted," she said.
At that time, local candidates would wait in the hall of the courthouse for results to be written on poster board as each precinct was counted. Now, they can stay home and check the results online.
"That's the first thing we do after we get results in -- key it into the Secretary of State's site," Janke said.
The way in which they use computers has changed, too. When she started in 1987, the auditor was typing the commission minutes. By this time, Janke had done some word processing at DSU.
"I thought, `There is a much better way to do this'," she said.
While workstations had computers, they did not have a program for processing word documents. They only had an accounting program.
Janke was hired as a Deputy II in 1987 and became a Deputy I in 1991. In 2010, she went through both a primary and a general election, winning the latter and taking over as auditor in March 2011. She has found the work to be satisfying.
"I've always enjoyed the variety of work in this office," she said.
However, she is looking forward to retirement. She and her mother have plans to put together a family cookbook. When the pandemic has passed, she and Ron will probably head for the Twin Cities to take in some Vikings and Twins games.
She intends to continue her volunteer work in the community. Currently she serves on the board at Bethel Lutheran Home and is involved with the VFW Auxiliary, Trinity Lutheran Church and Lake County Food Pantry.
As she looks back, she is grateful for her staff -- Paula Barrick, who has been appointed to fill out Janke's term as auditor, and Linda Walker -- and for her husband's support and assistance.
"You can't imagine the odd jobs I've had him do for me," Janke said.
In leaving, she wishes the new deputies in the auditor's office -- Erin Tisdall and Alyssa Lux -- the best.
However, before she walks out the door, she intends to celebrate with well-wishers. A reception will be held in the election room of the Lake County Courthouse on Friday from 2-3:30 p.m. The commission meeting room will also be used to allow those who stop by for cake to maintain safe distancing.