The Oldham-Ramona School Board will meet via video at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The public will have access to the meeting via teleconferencing.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative and reports from Principal Andrew Johnson, business manager Cassi Johnson and Superintendent Michael Fischer.
The agenda includes no unfinished business. New business includes approving the South Dakota High School Activities Association membership resolution, approving the classified staff health insurance policy, and authorizing the Associated School Boards of South Dakota board of directors ballot.
The board will discuss a variety of topics related to the school closure which has resulted from the spread of COVID-19. Topics include spring coaches, prom, graduation and the last day of school.
The board will then go into executive session for negotiations. Following the executive session, the board will authorize the administration of issued certified contracts for the 2020-21 school year.
For call-in information for the meeting, check the agenda at the school website: oldhamramona.k12.sd.us.