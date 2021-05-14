Lee Yager and Donna Yager are again scheduled to appear before the Lake County Commission on Tuesday morning to ask that a conditional use permit be amended. The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. as the final item on the agenda for a regular meeting that begins at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
The Yagers d/b/a The Gravel Pit have appeared before the commission at least three times in the last two years with the same request. Neighbor Janet Weber has opposed each request, saying it would affect her ability to board horses. The existing gravel pit is on 457th Avenue north of SD-34.
The commission will also approve 2021-22 retail malt beverage and S.D. farm wine renewals, an application from Carolyn Rudebusch to rent the 4-H Center, a resolution regarding alcoholic beverage license - package off-sale liquor, and a lease agreement with the state Department of Health.
Both April Denholm, 911 communications director, and Nels Nelson, county highway superintendent, have personnel issues to bring before the commission. In addition, Nelson has an amendment to an agreement with the state Department of Transportation, a DENR notice of intent for coverage under SWD general permit for a bridge project, an equipment rebate program, a report on the 2021 Local Federal Bridge program and two applications for occupancy for underground construction on county road rights-of-way from John Minnaert.
Scott Fiedler of Fiedler Insurance is scheduled to speak with commissioners about renewing the county's health insurance coverage. Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick will present information on renewing life, vision and dental insurance.
A public hearing is scheduled for 9:50 a.m. on an ordinance repealing an ordinance requiring commercial garbage haulers to be licensed in Lake County.
At 10 a.m., Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson will ask the commission to have the first reading of an ordinance amending the official zoning map of Lake County; consider variance applications from Corey and Shannon Gerry and from Justin and Amanda Rey; consider conditional use applications from Dan and Stacey Dougherty, Lance Nordstrom and McCord Stowater; and approve four plats.
One discussion item is listed on the agenda: 2021 South Dakota Association of County Commissioners resolutions.