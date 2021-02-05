MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Sweet & sour meatballs, rice, vegetable blend stir fry, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Parmesan chicken, parslied potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread
Thursday: Boneless barbecued pork ribs, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, applesauce, whole grain bread
Friday: Cheeseburger potato soup, peas and carrots, spiced peaches, crackers
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilled carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, mandarin oranges, crinkle cut carrots
Tuesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, pineapple tidbits, garlic breadstick, green beans
Wednesday: Chili crispito, fresh fruit, California blend vegetables
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, bread, mixed fruit cocktail, mashed potatoes, relishes
Friday: No school
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Cinnamon bread, sliced peaches
Tuesday: Egg patty, toast, sausage patty, sliced pears
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: Pancake and sausage on a stick, mandarin oranges
Lunch
Monday: Barbecued pork sandwich
Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup, bread
Wednesday: Beef hot dog on bun, baked beans
Thursday: Italian dunkers with sauce
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Breakfast bites or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast bites, mini donuts or cereal
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast sandwich or banana bread. HS/MS: Breakfast sandwich, long john or cereal
Wednesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, apple donut or cereal
Thursday: Elem: Long john, Pop Tart or cereal. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, long john or cereal
Friday: No school
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Hamburger/cheeseburger, or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Teriyaki chicken noodle bowl, hamburger/cheeseburger, or subs; stir fry vegetables
Tuesday: Elem: Breaded chicken drumstick, or sack lunch; mashed potatoes, gravy. HS/MS: Breaded chicken drumstick, pizza, or subs; mashed potatoes, gravy
Wednesday: Elem: Chili and cinnamon roll, or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Chili and cinnamon roll, chicken strips, or subs; steamed carrot coins
Thursday: Elem: French toast sticks and sausage, or sack lunch; tri-tater. HS/MS: French toast sticks and sausage, Italian dunkers or pizza; tri-tater
Friday: No school
(Lunch menus may also be found on the Local News section at DailyLeaderExtra.com.)