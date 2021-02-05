MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Sweet & sour meatballs, rice, vegetable blend stir fry, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Parmesan chicken, parslied potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread

Thursday: Boneless barbecued pork ribs, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, applesauce, whole grain bread

Friday: Cheeseburger potato soup, peas and carrots, spiced peaches, crackers

 HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilled carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread

Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples

 RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, mandarin oranges, crinkle cut carrots

Tuesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, pineapple tidbits, garlic breadstick, green beans

Wednesday: Chili crispito, fresh fruit, California blend vegetables

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, bread, mixed fruit cocktail, mashed potatoes, relishes

Friday: No school

 OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Cinnamon bread, sliced peaches

Tuesday: Egg patty, toast, sausage patty, sliced pears

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: Pancake and sausage on a stick, mandarin oranges

Lunch

Monday: Barbecued pork sandwich

Tuesday: Chicken noodle soup, bread

Wednesday: Beef hot dog on bun, baked beans

Thursday: Italian dunkers with sauce

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Breakfast bites or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast bites, mini donuts or cereal

Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast sandwich or banana bread. HS/MS: Breakfast sandwich, long john or cereal

Wednesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, apple donut or cereal

Thursday: Elem: Long john, Pop Tart or cereal. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, long john or cereal

Friday: No school

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Hamburger/cheeseburger, or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Teriyaki chicken noodle bowl, hamburger/cheeseburger, or subs; stir fry vegetables

Tuesday: Elem: Breaded chicken drumstick, or sack lunch; mashed potatoes, gravy. HS/MS: Breaded chicken drumstick, pizza, or subs; mashed potatoes, gravy

Wednesday: Elem: Chili and cinnamon roll, or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins. HS/MS:  Chili and cinnamon roll, chicken strips, or subs; steamed carrot coins

Thursday: Elem: French toast sticks and sausage, or sack lunch; tri-tater. HS/MS: French toast sticks and sausage, Italian dunkers or pizza; tri-tater

Friday: No school

 (Lunch menus may also be found on the Local News section at DailyLeaderExtra.com.)