The Rutland School Board will meet on Monday at 4 p.m. in the school's media center. The oath of office will be given to new members Justin DeVaney and Amanda Maas before officers are elected and committee assignments made.
Routine annual business will be conducted. The board will approve teaching and extracurricular contracts for Meghan Miller and Susan Gilkerson; approve the consolidation committee to include Superintendent Brian Brosnahan, business manager Crystal Hansen, teachers Carly Chambers and Jill Merager, student Hayden Oftedal and two Rutland board members yet to be determined.
The board will acknowledge receiving $13,000 in one-time monies from the state and will discuss the "safe return to school plan."