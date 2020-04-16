The Madison Fire Department responded to a house fire on Monday night in central Madison.
A caller reported heavy smoke coming from the top of her home at 325 N. Lee. Three fire trucks went to the scene and discovered a fire in the attic of the house.
Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said there was severe damage to the home, mostly to the rafters. The main living area had little to no damage.
The resident was displaced for some time until electrical issues could be checked, and the Red Cross offered assistance.
Firemen were on scene until 1:10 a.m.