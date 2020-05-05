On Monday at 1:05 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an injury accident on 228th Street near the intersection with 462nd Ave.
A vehicle driven by Brady Nelson, 20, of Madison, was traveling east on 228th St. when the vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled, landing on the truck' top.
Nelson was transported to Madison Regional Health System by ambulance and later flown to Sioux Falls for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Nelson was driving a 2001 Volvo Flatbed Truck for Helena Agri Enterprises of Madison. He was wearing a seat belt and speed isn't suspected as a factor in the crash.
The other agencies assisting were Wentworth Fire, Madison Ambulance and Nunda Fire Department.