Wild turkey population re-established in county

Efforts to re-establish wild turkeys in Lake County are meeting with preliminary success, but area residents and hunters are crucial to the long-term success of the project.
"All you have to do is drive around the south side of Long Lake, across from the Hillside, and roll your window down and you can hear them," said Russell Olson, vice chair of the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks commission.
Over the course of two winters, in a collaborative effort between GFP and the Lake County Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, 53 wild Eastern turkeys were captured in Iowa and released in several areas of Lake County with suitable habitat. The birds needed both trees for roosting and tall grass for nesting.
"They'll nest in tree belts or where they have some cover," explained Josh Delger, regional terrestrial resource supervisor, adding that grass such as that found in CRP is ideal.
In the first year, the relocation efforts were hampered by chance: netting efforts resulted in a release that included only toms. However, in the second year, the project was more successful when the majority of birds released were hens.
"This last spring was the first year of reproduction. We had quite a few broods," Delger said.
While there were some losses due to predation, winter mortality and vehicle collisions, a recent survey of the area indicates the turkeys wintered well in the area. The survey was conducted by Randy Johnson, wildlife resource biologist with GFP, who checked the radio-collared turkeys that were released.
He reported to his colleagues, "Several hens were by themselves/family groups and somewhat scattered around near where they wintered. The large wintering flock moved back north toward Lake Madison; yesterday, they were located on the Long Lake WPA, right off the main roadway."
With the other information provided, wildlife biologists were able to determine the number of wild turkeys in the area did increase. However, they cannot say a sustainable population has been established.
"Things are moving in the right direction and we're seeing success, but it's very short-term," Delger said.
To increase the likelihood that the project will succeed, GFP has closed Lake County south of SD-34 to turkey hunting during the spring archery season. This is necessary to protect the birds while they are getting established.
"That's the main thing -- to give them a few years to see if the population will expand," Delger indicated.
Once that occurs, the project will be considered a success and the area will be opened to archery hunting.
"One of the goals and the ultimate sign of success will be to have the opportunity to hunt them in the future," Delger said. "That is success in the end -- that they can sustain the population and we can hunt them in the landscape."
Olson, who has been involved with the project from the beginning, is excited to see efforts meeting with early success. He would like to see the first hunts limited to young people.
"My dream for this is that we get to where we have a sustainable population and raffle off a couple licenses to go for kids," he said.
Getting young people into the field is one of Olson's primary goals for the project.
However, efforts will not be successful without the support of rural and lake residents. In addition to closing the area south of SD-34 to hunters, GFP is asking area residents to support their efforts by following a few guidelines. Most importantly, residents are asked not to feed the turkeys.
Johnson saw indications that the birds are being fed. He reported to his colleagues following his survey, "Several of the young birds actually walked up to my parked truck yesterday, which makes me suspect someone may be feeding them."
Taming the birds in this way does not support the goals of the project.
"We want them to be afraid of people," Olson said. "We want them to be wild."
Too, homeowners may find that encouraging wild turkeys to remain close to their residences could have adverse effects. GFP warns of landscaping damage, damage to roofs, and turkey scat on sidewalks and patios. In addition, the birds may not be suitable for relocation after they begin to cause damage if they are accustomed to being fed.
GFP also asks area residents to make turkeys uncomfortable near residences by making noise and spraying them with water. This would have the added benefit of preventing problems during breeding season when male turkeys become aggressive.
Finally, GFP is asking that rural and lake residents not release turkeys purchased from stores or hatcheries. Genetics are important to maintaining a healthy, sustainable wild turkey population.
A letter addressing these issues concludes, "The goal of the project is to restore healthy populations of wild turkeys to areas of suitable habitat in Lake County. It's a great experience to see or hear a gobbler in full strut on a sunny spring morning; seeing a hen leading a brood of young birds in search of insects is similarly exciting. To ensure continued success, we need to strive to keep wild turkeys wild."