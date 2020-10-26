Storm delivers 4 inches of snow

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls reported that the Madison area received more than 4 inches of snowfall from the weekend's storm that also brought record cold to the region for October.
The snowfall from Saturday's storm was added to smaller amounts that fell earlier in the week. NWS forecasters reported that record cold-air mass moved into the northern United States during the last week.
The cold air set multiple records, including coldest high temperatures and record-low temperatures. A persistent and long duration snow also moved across South Dakota after the cold arrived with snow falling for more than 24 hours in some locations.
Forecasters expect daytime temperatures to climb to above freezing on Wednesday.
Along with Madison's 4 inches, the amounts of area snowfall included 4 inches in Howard, 4 1/2 inches in Flandreau, 3 1/4 inches 2 miles north of Chester, and 3 1/2 inches in Ramona.
Snowfall totals ranged on average from 2 to 6 inches in most locations. Gregory received the highest reported total of snow with 8 inches. Reports to the NWS had Brookings receiving 4 1/2 inches and Wagner and the Chamberlain-area each receiving 5 inches. Other snowfall totals included 4 1/3 inches in Sioux Falls, 4 1/4 inches in Sioux City, 4 1/2 inches in Mitchell, and 3 1/2 inches in Huron.