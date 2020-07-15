Educational Foundation to raffle children's playhouse

Similar to other area families and community groups, Madison's K-12 education foundation needs to adjust its annual fund-raiser to the current coronavirus environment -- but if your children are weary of the same old COVID-shutdown activities, maybe a new playhouse could help.
The staff at the Madison Central School Educational Foundation and Gene Phillips of Madison have teamed up to provide somebody's children with new play activities by raffling a playhouse prize in late September. Phillips recently constructed a second playhouse for MCSEF -- the first was used as a foundation raffle prize during 2013 -- and organizers plan to sell raffle tickets at $30 each or $50 for two.
According to Jennifer Gross, MCSEF chairwoman, the foundation's fund-raiser will offer several main raffle prizes with the playhouse as the first prize. The second-prize winnings are gift cards from Sunshine Foods and Montgomery's valued at $500 each. The third prize wins the ticket-holder a Blackstone outdoor griddle and $200 credit for products from Jack's Meat Market in Madison.
Gross said the organizers would pick the winning raffle tickets on Sept. 26 during an online Facebook Live event.
Foundation supporters typically hold their annual fund-raising dinner in late September, but due to this year's pandemic, they will instead sell raffle tickets up to the drawing date. Tickets are available for purchase on the foundation's website, www.madisoneducationalfoundation.org; at Venmo, an online money-transfer services provider; and at any community events, such as athletic games.
In addition, raffle organizers plan to display the playhouse at several area businesses, including the Classic Corner and One-Stop convenience stores, Prostrollo Auto Mall and Madison United Methodist Church.
Gross said that Phillips' first playhouse raised $17,000 in raffle-ticket sales. The winner was the daughter of Roy Lindsay of Madison.
Gross added that the organizers would deliver the playhouse to the winner's location within a 25-mile radius of Madison. They would need to work out delivery arrangements for winners needing delivery beyond that distance.
According to Gross, Phillips and his late wife Margie have supported the K-12 foundation for years. After Margie died, Phillips donated memorial gifts and matching funds to MCSEF to create an endowment in her name. Annual disbursements from the endowment fund rotate among the three public schools in Madison with the intent of helping school principals improve student skills such as leadership, technology or innovation. School principals have recently used the annual awards to fund guest speakers and MakerSpace equipment.
In regard to the playhouse raffle, MCSEF officials plan to use the raised funds to support two local grant programs, the Norm Johnson Innovative Education and Norm Johnson Educator Enhancement grants. The innovative-education grants support efforts made by teachers to bring new and innovative equipment or materials into the classroom. The educator-enhancement grants are used by teachers to attend conferences to help them learn new skills for use in their classrooms. Both grants support enhanced learning, improved teaching skills and up-to-date classroom equipment.
According to Gross, the Norm Johnson grant programs are supported by endowed funds, allowing MCSEF officials to only use the interest from the endowment to provide monetary aid to classrooms. The endowment principle is not used, and the bigger the endowment balance means an increased amount in interest MCSEF can distribute to classrooms. Gross said the funds are managed by the South Dakota Community Foundation, a Pierre-based organization. She added that the funds usually earn about 7% annual interest, and the foundation receives about 4% of the funds to distribute.