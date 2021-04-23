New business will offer healthy take-home meals

Lao Tzu said, "The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step." For local entrepreneur Carleigh Foland, that single step was learning to cook.
"I knew nothing about cooking until I had children," she said. "Through tons of trial and mostly error, I became passionate about it."
Now, with a newly installed commercial kitchen, Foland is opening a business which will enable area residents to enjoy meals that she prepares for them and their families. By early May, people will be able to both order meals and drop by Taste & See Fresh Kitchen to pick up something at the last minute.
"It will be a wide variety of freshly made meals to take home and make either in the oven or the microwave," Foland said. "My main niche will be a little healthier."
For Foland, Taste & See is the culmination of dozens of steps and enables her to draw together her many areas of interest, all of which center around a single theme: helping people. Among those steps was overcoming what she described as disordered eating.
"God showed me how to use food as a blessing," she indicated. Reaching that point involved prayer and healing which came through what she learned both from others and from online resources.
"I began to look into helping people to live a healthy, well-balanced life," Foland said.
This included becoming a health coach, initially working with a network marketing company that sold fitness products, and later abandoning that to become a certified health coach. To do this, she took the required coursework and passed a test. Her primary clientele were women.
"I was able to go deep with women," she explained. "We talked about everything but food."
Her goal was to help them look at their lives from a different perspective, to help them understand the deeper underlying causes which contributed to their eating patterns.
"The common theme with everyone I worked with was nobody has enough time to take care of themselves the way they want to," Foland explained. "The first thing to go is fitness, health and nutrition."
Fitness and health are as important to her as nutrition. She retired from nursing to start Taste & See. Previously, she ran Sanford Dialysis Clinic in Madison.
"What was hard was constantly losing my friends," Foland said. "I want to help people in a way that helps them to live."
Prior to deciding to open her business, she helped people not only through working as a health coach but also as a group fitness and personal trainer at The Community Center in Madison. Through this activity, she was able to express her passion for fitness. With Taste & See, she is hoping to draw all of her interests together.
"I have been spread five or six ways for so long," she noted, and then looked around her new business location. "Every passion I have is right here."
In preparation for opening her business, she and her husband Adam Foland painted the building's interior with bright colors and made some structural improvements. They also installed a commercial kitchen, which Foland described as her playground.
"I feel like I should put out a birth announcement: weighing in at two tons," she quipped.
With a commercial freezer and refrigerator, double convection oven, six-burner gas range and gas griddle, she can prepare meals in an assembly-line fashion. Each meal she prepares will come with specific cooking instructions.
When the store opens, she will launch her website which will be updated regularly to reflect her ever-changing menu. She will offer what she calls "quick bites," which are single-serving meals, and family-style meals, which include five to six servings as well as healthy desserts.
Although her focus will be on healthy meals, Foland doesn't want to put her menu in a box. She will offer indulgent meals, too, what she calls "mental health food."
The Quick Bites menu will change monthly, she indicated. While Quick Bites can be ordered online, the store will also be stocked with prepared single-serving meals. Limited seating will allow individuals to stop by, throw a meal in a microwave accessible for customer use, and eat on site.
A few staple family meals, such as lasagna, will be available in the coolers for spur-of-the-moment meals. However, the family meals menu, which will change weekly, will offer a wider variety of options. These will be ordered online and be available twice weekly for pickup.
Like most people who enjoy cooking, Foland is always looking for new recipes. She collects them from friends, peruses cookbooks and searches online. However, she inevitably adapts the recipes she finds.
"I don't like those recipes enough, so I add my own twist," she confessed. All meals which she will be featuring have the approval of "a tough judging panel," her children, two of whom are still at home.
As she prepares to open Taste & See Fresh Kitchen, Foland sees God answering prayer after prayer, which she experiences as an affirmation that she is doing "what I need to be doing right now."
For her, it's not just about preparing meals for others to enjoy.
"I'm really not selling food, I'm selling time," she said. She is offering busy people an hour in which to do something other than prepare a meal.
In launching Taste & See Fresh Kitchen, Foland is grateful to Edgar Sepulveda, who has acted as a business consultant and helped her to develop the business model she will use. She also looks forward to working with Amanda Zacharias, her first employee.
Foland knows she will make adaptations as she gets a feel for the pulse of the community. She is already considering the possibility of offering cooking classes.
Initially, she plans to be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Taste & See Fresh Kitchen will be located at the intersection of S.E. 4th St. and Washington Ave.
The opening date will be announced on Foland's Instagram account, , and her Facebook page, Taste & See Fresh Kitchen.