The Lake County Commission will revisit the subject of how the Lake County 4-H grounds are used when members hold a regular meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In March, 4-H leaders asked commissioners to reconsider the limitations which had been placed on the use of 4-H buildings. They proposed making a significant investment in improvements, but were hesitant to do so when the grounds received so little use.
"We would like to see the rules changed so kids in Lake County can use it," Ryan Kappenman told commissioners.
Commissioners asked for time to learn how other counties manage their 4-H grounds. The subject is scheduled for discussion at 9:30 a.m.
In addition, commissioners will conduct routine business, assign funding through the Surface Transportation Program to the road and bridge fund for bridge replacement, approve an automatic budget supplement for the highway department and approve a surplus property listing.
Sheriff Tim Walburg will speak with commissioners about security improvements to the Public Safety Building. Commissioners will consider an application from Northern Natural Gas to construct, lay, maintain and operate natural gas pipelines along public highways in Lake County.
Director of Equalization Rick Becker will take his annual oath of office and speak with commissioners about the annual Board of Equalization schedule.
Jen Hayford, 4-H adviser, will present a quarterly report and discuss pens. John Eilertson will ask commissioners to approve an application to rent 4-H grounds.
At 10 a.m., bids will be awarded. The posted agenda did not provide details regarding this.
Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will ask commissioners to approve two utility occupancy applications and pass resolutions related to the bridge reinspection program. Nelson will also present for approval three applications for Local Federal Bridge Replacement grant funding. In addition, he will bring a personnel issue before the board.
National County Government Month will be acknowledged with a proclamation and employee recognition.
Discussion items include the Scott Pedersen Memorial Park and Field of Dreams, solid waste regulation, and acknowledgement of notice for a raffle by the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland basketball club.