Beeswax is valued product for A.H. Meyer & Sons

(Editor's note: Today's article is the second of two stories about beekeeping and honey production in South Dakota and the work conducted at A.H. Meyer & Sons Inc. in Winfred that includes the processing of beeswax for many consumer products.)
The major portion of the work performed by the staff at A.H. Meyer & Sons centers on the processing of raw beeswax taken from beehives and rendering the material into a product that manufacturers can transform into items for consumers.
The A.H. Meyer beeswax processing plant in Winfred renders beeswax for beekeepers or will purchase crude beeswax from beekeepers who work in the United States. According to Ken Meyer, a company vice president, the beeswax serves as an important source of income for beekeepers along with the honey that bees produce.
Meyer said the Winfred plant and its workers can help beekeepers improve their production efficiency by processing capping wax, slumgum and beehive frames for a fee. If beekeepers decide to sell their beeswax to the company, they will receive payment from A.H. Meyer & Sons Inc.
Meyer said that the Winfred processing plant renders beeswax throughout the year and ships about 500,000 pounds of beeswax annually, typically in 37-pound blocks. He said the value of beeswax can depend on its color, its source and the volume provided by each beekeeper.
Beeswax comes from honeycombs, the structures of hexagonal wax cells constructed by honeybees in their nests. The honeycombs can contain bee larvae and stores of honey and pollen. When harvesting their honey, beekeepers may remove the entire honeycomb from the hive.
As part of the honeycomb structure -- the repeating hexagonal (six-sided) beeswax cells -- bees create a capping wax for the cells. The capping wax serves as the thin layer of new wax that honeybees build over the top of cured honey.
During a tour of the Winfred rendering plant, Meyer pointed out one load of capping wax that the staff needed to render -- a truckload of 36 barrels.
The workers at the Winfred plant also process "slumgum," a residue from the beehives that consists of propolis (bee-collected resin), cocoons, bits of wax and honey. The slumgum remains after beekeepers remove the readily extractable honey and wax from honeycombs.
The Science Friday Initiative, a group that produces weekly broadcasts for public radio, reported that some scientific studies have estimated honeybees must consume 8 ounces of honey for each 1 ounce of wax the bees produce.
According to Meyer, hundreds of beekeepers from across the U.S. ship their beeswax to A.H. Meyer & Sons for processing. He said the Winfred facility is one of five beeswax plants in the U.S. that remains in operation throughout the calendar year. Meyer added that in late April, the staff needed another six weeks to complete the processing of the previous year's crude beeswax material.
"A fair amount of beeswax goes back to the beekeeping industry," Meyer said. "That wax is used as starter wax for the new beehives."
Meyer said beekeepers will apply a coating of starter beeswax on the plastic screens placed in beehives so honeybee production can have a quicker start.
"If a bee doesn't need to produce wax to build its home, it'll produce more honey," Meyer said.
The largest beeswax shipments that the Winfred business purchases originate from southern states such as Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas and western states including North Dakota, Nebraska, Utah and Idaho. Some beeswax also arrives from Oregon and California.
According to Meyer, the Winfred plant will start rendering beeswax from southern states after their honey crop starts arriving at the end of June or during July, depending on spring weather. Beekeepers in the northern states, such as South Dakota and North Dakota, will work on extracting honey from their hives during August, September and maybe October. The northern beekeepers will typically start their efforts to render beeswax in September.
At the website for A.H. Meyer & Sons, the staff advertises beeswax products such as Bear's Beeswax muscle balm and lip balm and Meyer's Beeswax Pellets that crafters can use to make soap, lotions, balms and candles. Meyer said churches and other houses of worship provide one set of customers because beeswax candles don't give off a large amount of smoke when they burn.
It's reported that there are more than 300 industrial uses for beeswax. The cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries are major users, using about 70% of worldwide production. Beeswax is also used in the manufacture of electronic components and compact discs; in modeling and casting for industry and art; in polishes for shoes, furniture and floors; and in special industrial lubricants.