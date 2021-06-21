KP's barbershop offers walk-in service, popular styles

The military offers job training, but not always the training the recruit prefers. At least, that was the experience of Karl Pardee.
He wanted to be a barber when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. They didn't need barbers; they needed opticians, and so he entered that career field.
"I spent 35 years in the eyecare industry. Through those 35 years, what I really wanted to be was a barber," said the owner of KP's Barbershop located at 121 N. Egan Ave. in Madison.
Two years ago, with the encouragement of his wife and children, Pardee began to explore the career field of his dreams. He learned that South Dakota had not had a barber school in 40 years.
However, his timing was impeccable. Not long after he began conducting research, he received a life-altering text message: a barber college was being opened in Rapid City.
"My wife and I were at a wedding. In the middle of the reception, I filled out the application," Pardee said.
He was in the first class to graduate from South Dakota Barber College. That was in December 2020. In February, he became aware of an opportunity in Madison and consulted friends who live in the community.
"They said, `You have to come here. You have to do this'," Pardee said. "They were very, very supportive and instrumental in helping me get this established."
KP's Barbershop offers walk-in service to men and boys. As his logo indicates, he offers cuts, fades and shaves. A fade is a haircut which goes down to the skin in the back and around the sides and transitions into a longer length on top.
"The military has approved it as an alternative to high and tight," he said. "It's a very popular, very appealing looking men's haircut."
Pardee believes it's important to keep up with the times, to have the skills to give haircuts that are popular. At graduation, he was called upon to give several mullets, a style in which the hair is shorter in the front but long in back.
"You don't know what's going to appeal to an audience," he said.
Thus far, business has been good.
"When I put the open sign up and turned it on, customers started coming back," Pardee indicated.
However, he hopes to build on that by remodeling the shop to make it more inviting. When mothers or grandmothers bring young boys in for haircuts, he wants them to be as comfortable as older men and college students who walk in.
"I want to make sure it's a little edgy, a little different from the traditional barbershop," he said.
KP's Barbershop is open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is closed on Wednesday and Sunday.
Updates are posted on Facebook at KP's Barbershop if the shop is closed for any reason during regular business hours.
Having been in business for several months, Pardee is happy with his decision to change professions.
"Being an older guy establishing himself as a barber, I feel fortunate that in this timeframe I was able to go to barber school," he said.
Pardee lives in Sioux Falls with his wife Monique, who works for Volunteers of America. They have three daughters.