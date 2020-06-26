The Madison City Commission will consider approving a proposal to conduct drainage analysis in north Madison when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will consider authorizing the mayor to sign a proposal from Houston Engineering Inc. to conduct drainage analysis along 9th St. from Park Creek to Highland Ave.
The commissioners will conduct a distance meeting via GoToMeeting.com. The public can join the meeting using a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to global.gotomeeting.com/join/492409261. They can also join the meeting using a phone and dialing (571)317-3122 with access code 492-409-261.
The commissioners have scheduled a hearing at 5:30 p.m. to hear testimony on amending zoning laws in the city's Article II for district regulations Section 17.16. After the hearing they will consider approving the amendment's second reading.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a 2020-21 agreement with Lake County regarding fuel purchases for city vehicles.
-- Adopting a resolution that would establish a golf-cart permit fee.
-- Discussing a request from the Lake Area Improvement Corporation to contribute to the installation of turn lanes at the intersection of SD-34 and Industry Ave.