The Madison City Commission will consider acknowledging a request for the city to conduct a sidewalk-improvement program in 2021 when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The commissioners will also consider setting a hearing date for testimony regarding a sidewalk-improvement program next year.
City officials will conduct the meeting using distance-connection technology; the public can join the Zoom meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone. Anyone can go to https://zoom.us/j/91323909818 or they can listen to the meeting by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 913-2390-9818.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Approving second reading of an emergency snow route resolution.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a project closeout report for construction of an airport parallel taxiway.
-- Authorizing the mayor to electronically sign an applicant project review regarding emergency protective work related to September 2019 flooding.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a commitment letter related to a Lake County pre-disaster mitigation plan update.
-- Authorizing the transfer of unexpended money in the police department equipment conversion budget.
-- Approving the 2021 alcohol-beverage license application renewals related to liquor and wine.
-- Reviewing a 2021 budget request related to the Smith-Zimmermann Museum.
-- Setting a bid date for the purchase of chemicals.
-- Providing updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.