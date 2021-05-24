The Madison City Commission approved on Monday the renewal of a joint-power fuel agreement between the city and Lake County to cooperate on supplying city and county vehicles with fuel.
Lake County operates a “fuel farm” with sufficient resources to provide fuel for the vehicles and equipment used by both local governments. Madison and Lake County officials have agreed over the years to have city personnel fill their vehicles from the county’s fuel tanks, and the city will pay for fuel costs and an administration fee.
From July 2021 to June 2022, the city has agreed to pay a 27-cent per gallon administration fee to help Lake County pay for a new fuel system at the facility.