Madison, SD (57042)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.