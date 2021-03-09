Madison, SD (57042)

Today

Windy with rain and some snow mixing in in the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. High 37F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.