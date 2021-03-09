City commissioners acted on Monday to approve a recommendation from the Madison Park Board to end the operation of a recreational trail committee within city government.
The members of the park board advised the Madison City Commission to merge the duties of the city's recreational trail committee with park board duties. The merger would not create any new seats on the park board.
Completing the work in 2007, Madison built a 4.2-mile recreational trail for hikers and bicyclists from Flynn Field in south Madison to Johnson's Point at Lake Madison. Since then, city officials had considered expanding Madison's recreation trails westward to connect the city to Lake Herman State Park.
At the end of Monday's meeting, Mayor Marshall Dennert announced that a section of the Lake Madison recreation trail next to the Lakeview Industrial Park would temporarily close. A construction crew needs to complete the installation of a new culvert near the Runnings retail store construction site.
City airport grant
The Madison City Commission reviewed a grant application to the Federal Aviation Administration in which municipal airport officials requested a $13,000 grant to help pay for operational expenses.
Officials with the Madison Municipal Airport have requested grant funds to pay for "...costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, combating the spread of pathogens at the airport, and debt service payments."
The FAA would provide the grant funding through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA).
On Dec. 27, 2020, then-President Donald Trump signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. Division M of the act is the CRRSA Act of 2021, and Title IV of CRRSA provided about $2 billion in economic relief to airports to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants include relief from rent and minimum annual guarantees (vendor-related fees) for eligible airport concessions at certain primary airports.
The city commissioners authorized Mayor Dennert to sign the grant application.
Voter registration
Dennert also announced that eligible Madison residents have a March 29 deadline to register to vote in the city's spring election on April 13.
Madison is holding a local election for three candidates -- Jeremiah Corbin, Kelly Dybdahl, and Bob Thill -- running for two seats on the Madison City Commission.