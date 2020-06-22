Public Library to host in-person activities in July

Area children will soon be able to meet again with the Pied Piper of learning fun, Madison Public Library children's librarian Lisa Martin. Beginning on July 13, she will be hosting Storytime in the Park.
"I will have a microphone and I will read them a story and we will do some silly games," she said.
However, children do not have to wait until mid-July to have fun at the library. Recently, a story walk has been created in Library Park. Pages from the book "I want that Nut" by Madeline Valentine have been affixed to display boards which line the sidewalk in front of the library and through the park.
"You can walk to a page and read it and a suggestion of something to interact with the book," Martin explained.
Some of the suggestions are activities such as skipping or sneaking between pages or playing Tic-Tac-Toe. Others are questions which allow readers to think about the characters' actions.
"I would give it at least 15 minutes, but you can definitely take more time than that," she advised parents who would like to know how long the story walk might take.
While there has been no in-person programming during the month of June, the library has kicked off its summer reading program with craft kits and reading logs. Martin has visited pick-up sites for the school district's summer lunch program to distribute information and kits, but she doesn't have a schedule for those visits.
"If they want them, they should call the library and then pick them up," she said.
This will ensure young readers get the reading logs and craft kits rather than rely on the hit-or-miss nature of the pick-up site visits.
Two take-and-make kits are also available for pre-K three- to five-year-olds. Each comes not only with instructions but also with a link to an instructional video. Young children can make a wand or grow a beanstalk.
Beginning in July, Martin will again be meeting with children -- assuming the weather cooperates -- when storytime resumes in Library Park. Parents are required to attend with their preschool children to ensure they maintain appropriate social distancing, but siblings are welcome.
On July 13 at 11 a.m. and again on July 14 at 5:30 p.m., the theme will be Dragons and Friends. In addition, to listening to stories about dragons, children will extinguish "dragon flames" with water balloons.
Two weeks later, on July 27-28, the theme will be Mermaids and Friends. This time, children will make crafts to take home.
"They do need to pre-register," Martin said.
Recognizing that family groups will be attending, the library knows the gatherings may be larger than 10 but does want to ensure the groups aren't too large.
Pre-registration is also required for two craft activities planned for elementary school children. Children in grades K-5 can choose from among four different time slots to attend Knight Training in the Park or to make Fairy Gardens.
"Kids need to be old enough to stay where they're told," Martin said, indicating parental attendance is not required for these activities. She said each craft session will be limited to nine children.
Knight Training will be offered at 3:30 p.m. on July 7, 5:30 p.m on July 8, and 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on July 9. Fairy gardens will be made at 3:30 p.m. on July 21, 5:30 p.m. on July 22, and 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on July 23. More time slots will be created if scheduled times fill up, according to Martin.
Teens will also be gathering in July for a craft activity. At 4:30 p.m. on July 1 or at 1 p.m. on July 15, teens can make a gnome friend.
"They're awesome," Martin said. "You can make any kind of gnome you want."
The teen craft activity is open to students in grades 6-12. Pre-registration is required because groups will be limited to nine members.
After the long hiatus away from in-person activities, Martin is looking forward to meeting with her young friends and hopes they will register soon. She can be reached at 256-7525 and at lisa.martin.com.