Lewis Drug pharmacies to provide vaccines in Lake, Moody counties

Across East River, certain COVID-19 vaccine providers are designated for each of South Dakota's counties, such as Sanford Health for Miner County, the Avera health-care system for Moody County and Madison Regional Health System for Lake County.
Recently, Lewis Drug pharmacies were added to the vaccine providers in some counties, including Lake and Moody, with those pharmacies in Madison and Flandreau joining the Federal Retail Pharmacy system.
According to William Ladwig, Lewis Drug's senior vice president of professional services, Lewis Drug pharmacies had already distributed their first allocations of coronavirus vaccines last week. Ladwig said the pharmacies' first vaccine allotments were expected to hold a couple of hundred doses. He added that the pharmacies working with the federal system were expected to follow state guidelines for COVID-19 inoculations.
"We're trying to help out in certain counties where we believe that the Avera and Sanford Health systems may need assistance in providing full coverage to the population," Ladwig said.
In Lake County, Ladwig said Lewis Drug was coordinating its efforts with MRHS, Madison's hospital. He added that Madison's Lewis Drug pharmacy had inoculated some school teachers as their vaccination group had become eligible to receive the vaccine.
"We're not trying to duplicate efforts, but we are trying to make the process as efficient as possible," Ladwig said.
Lewis Drug has conducted inoculations using a two-shot regimen produced by Moderna, which has a 28-day waiting period between the first and second shots. According to Ladwig, Lewis Drug is charging a $17 administration fee for inoculating each recipient with each shot. Ladwig said pharmacy staffs would work with recipients to charge their health-care insurance or Medicaid or Medicare programs or submit for coverage from a federal program for the uninsured.
Madison's Lewis Drug pharmacy is located at 741 S. Washington, and its phone number is 256-3733. Flandreau's Lewis Drug is located at 127 E. 2nd Ave. and its phone number is 997-2122.
At a COVID-19 question & answer webpage accessible at the MRHS website, state health department officials have posted that vaccine providers -- such as MRHS, Lewis Drug, Avera and Sanford Health -- can charge an administration fee to vaccine recipients. State officials also stated, "However, participating vaccine providers must administer COVID-19 vaccine regardless of the vaccine recipient's ability to pay."
In addition, Department of Health officials noted that the providers can seek appropriate reimbursement from programs or plans that cover recipients' vaccine administration fees. They added, "For uninsured patients, the vaccine provider can seek reimbursement for an administration fee from the (federal Health Resources & Services Administration) Provider Relief Fund."
MRHS is charging a $55 administration fee for staff to provide inoculations. For more information about the Madison hospital's COVID-19 vaccinations, individuals can go online to www.madisonregionalhealth.org or call 256-6551.
In Miner County, Sanford Health officials report that they will bill a recipient's insurance plan. However, if insurance does not cover the fee, Sanford Health will not bill a patient. No cost is assessed to a patient regardless of whether it's the first or second COVID-19 shot.
Individuals can obtain more information from Sanford Health online at www.sanfordhealth.org or by calling 1-800-445-5788 and pressing 1.
In Moody County, officials with the Avera health-care system reported that their providers will not charge an administration fee. However, Avera will seek to cover its costs by working with health insurance companies and federal programs such as Medicare.
Persons can obtain more information from Avera by going online to www.avera.org or by calling 1-877-AT-AVERA during business hours, seven days a week.