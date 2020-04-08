Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson took the bull by the horns on Tuesday and told Lake County Commissioners that ensuring the safety of motorists on county roads could require action which may not be popular.
"If we don't do something drastic," Nelson told commissioners, "next year we're going to be in worse shape than we are this year."
Nelson outlined for commissioners a proposal that involves grinding up three sections of roadway in addition to the section previously approved by the commission. Two of the three, on County Road 41, involve a roadway that is partially gravel at the present time.
Nelson said one section was in such poor condition that it would be dangerous for emergency vehicles such as fire trucks or an ambulance to use it. Commissioner Roger Hageman concurred, indicating the speed limit for that area should be posted at 35 miles per hour.
Nelson further explained that since a portion of the roadway is already gravel, grinding it would enable the entire roadway to be maintained with a blade. He indicated this would be a safer option for motorists.
The third section is the mile north of SD-34 on County Road 17 which had been scheduled for resurfacing this year. Nelson said grinding it up will preserve the base and prepare the roadway to be resurfaced next year.
He told commissioners he developed his proposal after opening the bids for this year's resurfacing project. The lowest bid came in $300,000 higher than the amount budgeted for the resurfacing project.
"Trying to scrape $300,000 out of my budget just isn't possible," Nelson said.
His proposal for reallocating funds earmarked for this year's overlay project also includes saving $500,000 for next year so the overlay budget for next year can be increased to $1.7 million, increasing the amount budgeted for culvert replacement pipe, hiring someone to crush gravel, and purchasing more asphalt patch material. He explained each of these recommendations to the commission.
Nelson indicated the $15,000 budgeted for culverts is already gone, and also said the increased asphalt patch material would be used to repair roadways where culverts have been replaced. He said a single patch could take as much as 210 tons of asphalt if put in at eight inches. His recommendation would give the county 5,818 tons for repairs.
"We have a gravel pit, but zero dollars in the budget for crushing it," he said to explain his final recommendation.
Nelson acknowledged that his recommendations might not be popular, but he said the county simply does not have the funds to maintain the amount of paved road it currently has.
"I hate to say it guys, but we're not in pretty shape right now," he said. "We may have to rob Peter to pay Paul."
Commissioner Aaron Johnson asked what Nelson's plans were regarding chip sealing projects.
"We have to take care of what's good. We have to keep up with our chip sealing," Nelson responded.
Hageman said he would be interested in seeing how the roadway holds up with the injected substance commissioners learned about at a recent meeting. He suggested that might be an alternative for the county to explore.
Commissioners took no formal action on Nelson's recommendation, but they did reject all bids for the 2020 overlay project. Commissioners awarded Loiseau Construction, Inc., the bid for milling and reclaiming roadways.
In other business related to the Highway Department, the commissioners:
-- Approved an application from Dale Bunkers to run drain tile under 461st Avenue. Nelson reported the tile would be in an encasement pipe and should not lead to erosion issues.
-- Approved purchasing a new fuel management system for the county shop. Nelson reported this was in the budget before he was hired and will replace a system that is outdated. The cost is $14,504.92.
-- Approved the five-year contract for purchasing an excavator which will enable the county to replace more culverts on its own, reducing the need to rely on outside contractors.
-- Approved a policy for the ordering and distribution of culverts to townships. Commissioners commended Nelson for working with a committee to develop this policy. It includes a $25 administration fee for each order, a deadline for ordering, and guidance for picking up culverts.
"One of the biggest things I'm requesting is that they take some common courtesy in working with us," Nelson told commissioners.
He said he is willing to take culverts out of the county's inventory for township projects if they have not been designated for county projects, but he does not want townships simply helping themselves to culverts. He would also like townships to pick up all of the culverts they need at one time rather than one at a time at their convenience.
-- Received official notice that the county has been awarded a Bridge Improvement Grant through the state Department of Transportation. A grant in the amount of $246,500 is expected to cover 50% of the cost of replacing a bridge at the intersection of 461st Avenue and 239th Street.
-- Decided to continue approving fuel quotes on a monthly basis. Commissioners discussed the possibility of locking in a price for the entire year, but decided they may save enough when prices are low to balance later increases.
-- Learned a maintainer needs repairs estimated to cost more than $35,000. Commissioners asked for more information prior to making a decision.
